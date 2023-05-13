Child killed in heavy Russian attack on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with a heavy 300 mm Smerch multiple rocket launcher, killing two and injuring 10, including children, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on May 13.

A 15-year-old girl is among the killed, and two other teenagers are injured, according to the report.

The injured have been hospitalized.

The Russian shelling also damaged apartment buildings, houses, a local gas station, pharmacy, and grocery stores.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said it is conducting an investigation into violations of the laws or customs of war.

Donetsk Oblast is experiencing the highest number of casualties among the children, as it is the place of the most severe fighting.

Russia’s war has killed 480 and injured 968 children across Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The number of casualties is expected to be higher as the current count does not include data from Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.