UPDATE: 1 killed, 32 injured in Russian Sept. 22 strike on Kremenchuk

by Alexander Khrebet September 23, 2023 3:17 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian Sept. 22 missile strike on Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast that killed one and injured 32 civilians. (Photo: Vitalii Maletskyi/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of injured in the Russian Sept. 22 attack on Kremenchuk has grown to 32, Oleh Liednik, the head of the Kremenchuk District Military Administration, told Suspline media outlet on Sept. 23.

Among the injured are children, and three people are in critical condition, he said.

According to Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi, three children were injured in the missile strike.

One person was killed, as announced by Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin the day before.

Russian forces attacked Kremenchuk around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, damaging residential buildings. Lunin reported the same day that a Russian missile struck some civilian infrastructure without providing any details.

The governor also said the air defenses downed one missile but hasn’t specified the total number of missiles launched against the city.

Kremenchuk is a city with a pre-war population of 219,000 people, some 330 kilometers southeast of Kyiv down the Dnipro River.

Russian forces strike Kremenchuk on anniversary of Amstor shopping mall attack
Russian troops targeted Kremenchuk on June 27 with the same missiles that hit local shopping mall Amstor exactly a year ago, according to Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin. The Kremenchuk shopping mall attack killed more than 20 people and injured 59.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Alexander Khrebet
