UPDATE: 1 killed, 31 injured in Russian attack on Kremenchuk

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2023 11:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person died and 31 people were injured in a Russian missile strike against Poltava Oblast's Kremenchuk on Sept. 22, Governor Dmytro Lunin announced after the conclusion of the rescue efforts.

The governor said that the list of the injured victims included three children and some 16 people were hospitalized.

The official said that the afternoon strike against the city dealt damage to several buildings, adding that a special commission will inspect the site of the attack on Sept. 23 to assess the full extent of the destruction.

Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk at around 5:30 p.m. local time, Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported.

Lunin said that air defenses shot down one missile over the city, but did not specify the number of launched missiles.

Kremenchuk, home to 219,000 people, lies several hundred kilometers away from the front lines and some 330 kilometers south of Kyiv.

Russian forces strike Kremenchuk on anniversary of Amstor shopping mall attack
Russian troops targeted Kremenchuk on June 27 with the same missiles that hit local shopping mall Amstor exactly a year ago, according to Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin. The Kremenchuk shopping mall attack killed more than 20 people and injured 59.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
