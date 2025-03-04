Ukraine strikes Russian military facility in Kursk Oblast, kills up to 30 troops, General Staff reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force struck a military facility near Troitskoye in Russia's Kursk Oblast on March 4, destroying dugouts and firing positions, and killing up to 30 Russian military personnel, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The facility was reportedly used for planning attacks, including launching first-person-view (FPV) drones at Ukrainian positions. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces remain ready to continue operations targeting Russian military facilities until the Russia ceases its armed aggression against the Ukrainian people," the statement read.

Map showing Ukrainian-controlled territory in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as of March 4, 2025, with captured areas marked in blue. (DeepState/OpenStreetMap)

Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024, initially capturing about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory.

While Ukrainian forces have lost roughly half that area since, they recently advanced 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in a new offensive.

Over six months of fighting in the region, Russian casualties have reached nearly 40,000, including over 16,000 killed, Ukraine's General Staff reported in February.

Ukraine is likely using its foothold in Kursk Oblast as leverage in potential peace talks. President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that the offensive disrupted Russia's ability to conduct large-scale operations in northeastern and southern Ukraine.

Russian forces in Kursk Oblast have been reinforced by North Korean troops, deployed last fall to counter Ukraine's cross-border operations.