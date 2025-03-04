Russian forces in Kharkiv sector suffer more fatalities than wounded, Ukraine says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces in the Kharkiv sector of the front line have suffered more irrecoverable losses than wounded over the past month, Volodymyr Degtyaryov, spokesperson for Ukraine's "Khartia" brigade, said on March 4.

"If you look at the enemy's losses in February, you can see an interesting trend — more dead than wounded. Perhaps this is due to the fact that they have less movement and more (personnel) concentrations," Degtyaryov told Ukrainian media Suspilne.

He noted that Russian forces rarely use vehicles, as Ukrainian troops have established a "dead zone" extending 10 kilometers into Russian-occupied areas, allowing Ukrainian forces to maintain control over the sector from the air.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

"Of course, they have offensive potential, but we are doing everything we can to prevent them from doing so," Degtyaryov added.

The situation in Kharkiv Oblast as of March 4, 2025. The area marked in red is the territory occupied by Russia. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Kharkiv Oblast, which shares a direct border with Russia, remains a major flashpoint in the ongoing war.

Moscow launched an offensive in the region on May 10, 2024, advancing up to 10 kilometers (6 miles) before Ukrainian defenders halted the push at the first line of defense.

During the first month of the offensive, Russian forces suffered around 4,000 casualties, including both killed and wounded, according to Ukraine's military.

Despite their losses, Russian troops still control several villages on two axes in Kharkiv Oblast — one near Lyptsi and the other near the embattled town of Vovchansk.