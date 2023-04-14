Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Poland to ‘gradually’ supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2023 1:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a press conference on April 14 that Poland will transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine ‘gradually’ while Poland waits for their own air fleet to be replenished by NATO aircraft.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on March 14 that Poland would only be able to send a limited number of fighter jets to Ukraine.

Duda also announced that the Polish Armed Forces held negotiations with Lockheed Martin to discuss the production of new equipment for the Polish military.

Poland has given eight MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine so far, with plans to send six more in the coming weeks. Poland has been one of Ukraine’s top allies in terms of military aid.

Acting Defense Minister of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said on April 11 that the West could make a decision on the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine "before the summer" following the delivery of MiG-29 aircraft from Poland and Slovakia.

Ukraine's Spokesperson for the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat repeatedly said that the country needs the F-16 fighter jets, as well as more Patriot and SAMP/T air defense systems, in order to effectively defend against the Russian aircraft dropping modernized high-explosive bombs.

German media: Berlin to approve Polish transfer of ex-East German fighter jets to Ukraine
The German government has decided to approve Poland’s request to give Ukraine Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that had originally belonged to the East German air force before reunification, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on April 12, citing sources in government circles.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
