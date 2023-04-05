Zelensky announces new military aid package from Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

At a joint news conference with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Poland would provide Ukraine with an additional military assistance package, Suspilne news outlet reported.

"Today we are signing a document on the supply of Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, air defense systems, in particular the very effective Piorun," Zelensky said during his April 5 visit to Warsaw.

Ukraine's president also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on his first official visit to Poland since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

After the meeting, Zelensky said Ukraine considered Poland "not only its partner but also a friend forever."

According to Ukraine's Presidential Office, the two leaders discussed assistance to the Ukrainian army, the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia, Ukraine's EU accession, and Euro-Atlantic integration, according to Zelensky's office.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda during his visit to Warsaw on April 5, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)

At a joint press conference following the meeting, Zelensky thanked Duda, top Polish officials, and the Polish people for "the brotherhood and real friendship they demonstrated" amid Russia's all-out war.

"Today, we are in really strong relations — not just pragmatic, but human relations. This is very important in historical and any other issues, which, I am sure, we will definitely resolve," Zelensky said. "I want to thank you for the fact that you, our powerful neighbors, did not and do not allow us to break, you help us. If Ukraine falls, we know Russia will not stop there and will go further."

The two presidents also reportedly discussed Poland's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. "It should not only help Ukraine, but above all, it should be profitable. And we really want Polish business to be one of the leaders in our market and definitely come to us," added Zelensky.

Duda said the meeting had focused on defense cooperation issues, adding that Poland is among Ukraine's largest allies in providing military aid. According to the Polish president, his country has sent hundreds of tanks, Krab self-propelled howitzers, and missiles to Ukraine so that it can repel Russian aggression.

Duda added that Poland advocates for Ukraine to receive additional security guarantees at the next NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 11-12. He also spoke in favor of Ukraine eventually becoming a member of the alliance.