Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky announces new military aid package from Poland

by Dinara Khalilova April 5, 2023 7:49 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during his visit to Warsaw on April 5, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At a joint news conference with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Poland would provide Ukraine with an additional military assistance package, Suspilne news outlet reported.

"Today we are signing a document on the supply of Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, air defense systems, in particular the very effective Piorun," Zelensky said during his April 5 visit to Warsaw.

Ukraine's president also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on his first official visit to Poland since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

After the meeting, Zelensky said Ukraine considered Poland "not only its partner but also a friend forever."

According to Ukraine's Presidential Office, the two leaders discussed assistance to the Ukrainian army, the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia, Ukraine's EU accession, and Euro-Atlantic integration, according to Zelensky's office.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda during his visit to Warsaw on April 5, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda during Zelensky's first official visit to Poland since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on April 5, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda during Zelensky's first official visit to Poland since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on April 5, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda during Zelensky's first official visit to Poland since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on April 5, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda during Zelensky's first official visit to Poland since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on April 5, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)

At a joint press conference following the meeting, Zelensky thanked Duda, top Polish officials, and the Polish people for "the brotherhood and real friendship they demonstrated" amid Russia's all-out war.

"Today, we are in really strong relations — not just pragmatic, but human relations. This is very important in historical and any other issues, which, I am sure, we will definitely resolve," Zelensky said. "I want to thank you for the fact that you, our powerful neighbors, did not and do not allow us to break, you help us. If Ukraine falls, we know Russia will not stop there and will go further."

The two presidents also reportedly discussed Poland's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. "It should not only help Ukraine, but above all, it should be profitable. And we really want Polish business to be one of the leaders in our market and definitely come to us," added Zelensky.

Duda said the meeting had focused on defense cooperation issues, adding that Poland is among Ukraine's largest allies in providing military aid. According to the Polish president, his country has sent hundreds of tanks, Krab self-propelled howitzers, and missiles to Ukraine so that it can repel Russian aggression.

Duda added that Poland advocates for Ukraine to receive additional security guarantees at the next NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 11-12. He also spoke in favor of Ukraine eventually becoming a member of the alliance.

Duda: Poland transfers MiG-29 jets to Ukraine
The announcement came on April 5 during a joint press conference in Warsaw with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Duda said that four of the jets have already been supplied in recent months, with four more currently in transfer, i.e. eight in total.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.