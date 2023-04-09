Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: Russia faces ‘colossal losses’ Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2023 9:56 PM 1 min read
An eldery man collects wood from debris in front of a destroyed apartment building after a strike in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military has faced “colossal losses” near the towns of Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast in recent days, losing around two companies of servicemen, or up to 400 soldiers, there each day, Ukrainian military spokeseperson Oleksii Dmytrashkovskyi said on April 9.

According to him, the Russian army still refuses to "give up hope” for a successful offensive in the area.

Dmytrashkovskyi added that Russian prisoners of war complained of being thrown into battle by “not sober enough commanders and without any training,” raising military personnel in the middle of the night, at gunpoint and forcing them to attack the Ukrainian army.

In mid-March, Russia made noticeable gains around Avdiivka, with Dmytrashovskyi warning at the time that the city could become a "second Bakhmut."

Since then, Ukraine has stabilized the front line in the area and halted further Russian advances.

As of April 9,  Russia had lost more than 178,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
