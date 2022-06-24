Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky visits Bucha on April 4.

April 4, 2022 4:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv, which became the site of Russia's bloody massacre with hundreds of civilian victims during the Russian occupation. "It will be recognized by the world as genocide," Zelensky told reporters. "We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with their limbs cut off, women raped, children killed," he said presumably about the atrocities all across Ukraine.

