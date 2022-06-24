Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky urges US mayors to cut ties with Russian cities: 'Don't let the murderers call you their brothers and sisters'

June 4, 2022 5:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an address to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged them to cut "brotherhood" ties with Russian cities and take part in "the largest economic project of our time" by helping to reconstruct Ukraine after the war. "Don't help it [!russia!] justify itself. Don't maintain ties with it. And please do not allow those who have become murderers to call you their brothers and sisters," Zelensky said, adding that 3,620 Ukrainian settlements have been occupied by Russia since Feb. 24.

