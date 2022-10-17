Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 18, 2022 11:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a video address on Sept. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects more Ukrainian cities, including those in Crimea, to be liberated following a successful counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv Oblast. “Izium, Balakliia, Kupiansk – these words sound everywhere,” Zelensky said. “Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson will also sound, but even more often and louder when we liberate them.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
