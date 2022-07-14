Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 14, 2022 11:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has awarded 23,000 servicepeople, including 3,500 posthumously, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address. He added that 157 soldiers, including 75 posthumously, had been awarded the title of a hero of Ukraine - the highest national award. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
