Zelensky: Ukraine has awarded 3,500 soldiers posthumously since Feb. 24.
July 14, 2022 11:59 pm
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has awarded 23,000 servicepeople, including 3,500 posthumously, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address. He added that 157 soldiers, including 75 posthumously, had been awarded the title of a hero of Ukraine - the highest national award.