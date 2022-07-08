Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 8, 2022

externalZelensky: 'The world is doing a lot, but it could have been easier - Ukraine could have been accepted as a NATO member.' 

This item is part of our running news digest

July 8, 2022 2:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's ascension to NATO "would be much more straightforward than people imagine" while also saying he was happy that Sweden and Finland are soon to be members of the alliance. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok