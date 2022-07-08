Zelensky: 'The world is doing a lot, but it could have been easier - Ukraine could have been accepted as a NATO member.'
July 8, 2022 2:59 pm
In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's ascension to NATO "would be much more straightforward than people imagine" while also saying he was happy that Sweden and Finland are soon to be members of the alliance.