Zelensky shows video of deadly missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall.
June 29, 2022 1:36 am
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a video of a Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk. At least 20 people were killed and 59 injured as a result of attack. "They wanted to kill as many people as possible in a peaceful city, in a regular shopping mall."