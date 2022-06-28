Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky shows video of deadly missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall.

June 29, 2022 1:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a video of a Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk. At least 20 people were killed and 59 injured as a result of attack. "They wanted to kill as many people as possible in a peaceful city, in a regular shopping mall."  

