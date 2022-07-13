President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul that Russia's actions are "missile terror" meant to target residential areas in cities. "Russia's war against Ukraine is a global issue. Will democracy withstand the attacks of tyranny? Will humanity find effective means of responding to the deliberate terror of a larger state against a smaller state? Russian tactics must not become the global norm, and the world order must be restored," Zelensky said.