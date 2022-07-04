Zelensky: Reconstruction of Ukraine is common task of democratic world.
July 4, 2022 5:29 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, that the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine is a joint task for all civilized countries as Russia’s war “is not just an attempt to seize our land and destroy our state, but also a worldview confrontation.” Reconstruction is also an opportunity “to show why freedom is mightier than any tyranny,” he said.