Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, July 4, 2022

externalZelensky: Reconstruction of Ukraine is common task of democratic world.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 4, 2022 5:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, that the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine is a joint task for all civilized countries as Russia’s war “is not just an attempt to seize our land and destroy our state, but also a worldview confrontation.” Reconstruction is also an opportunity “to show why freedom is mightier than any tyranny,” he said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok