Zelensky: Authorities preparing evacuation of wounded soldiers, medics at Azovstal.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 8, 2022 12:40 am
Together with the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the authorities are planning to evacuate wounded soldiers, medics and remaining military personnel during the second phase of evacuation. The first phase of evacuating civilians has been completed and though the second phase is "extremely difficult," he said that "we do not lose hope."