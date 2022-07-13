The Ukrainian World Congress announced on July 12 that they took legal action against Canada for breaking sanctions and transferring repaired turbines to Germany for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. “We cannot supply a terrorist state with the tools it needs to finance the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people,” Paul Grod, President and CEO of the Ukrainian World Congress, said. “This is not just about a turbine or possible many turbines to support Russia’s energy exports, this is about continuously succumbing to Russia’s blackmail.”