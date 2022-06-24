Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUS sanctions Russia's largest state-owned bank Sberbank, Putin's kids, bans investment.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 6, 2022 5:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. announced new sanctions on April 6 on Russian banks and individuals, including banning any American from investing in Russia. The new package puts full blocking sanctions on Russia's Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia's total banking assets, and Alfabank, a senior U.S. official told Reuters. Energy transactions are blocked from these sanctions, the official said. The United States is also sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife and daughter, and Russia's security council members.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok