The U.S. announced new sanctions on April 6 on Russian banks and individuals, including banning any American from investing in Russia. The new package puts full blocking sanctions on Russia's Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia's total banking assets, and Alfabank, a senior U.S. official told Reuters. Energy transactions are blocked from these sanctions, the official said. The United States is also sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife and daughter, and Russia's security council members.