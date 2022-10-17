Update: Death toll rises to 25 in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia; 50 injured

Russian shelling of a line of civilian cars in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed 25 people and wounded 50, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko also reported that the body of the second victim has been found under rubble at the transport facility that was hit in Dnipro on the night of Sept. 30. Rescuers continue to search for another person who went missing overnight.