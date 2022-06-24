UN sets up safe spaces along Ukrainian border.
March 22, 2022 1:05 am
Two United Nations agencies, UNICEF and UNHCR, have set up “Blue Dot Centers”, which are “one-stop safe spaces for children and women,” at various places along Ukraine’s border in neighboring countries. More than 500 unaccompanied children were identified crossing from Ukraine into Romania alone from February 24 to March 17. The true number of separated children is likely much higher.