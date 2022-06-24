Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 22, 2022 1:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two United Nations agencies, UNICEF and UNHCR, have set up “Blue Dot Centers”, which are “one-stop safe spaces for children and women,” at various places along Ukraine’s border in neighboring countries. More than 500 unaccompanied children were identified crossing from Ukraine into Romania alone from February 24 to March 17. The true number of separated children is likely much higher.

