August 16, 2022 12:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Various Russian officials have recently accused the UN Secretariat of allegedly canceling or blocking the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from visiting the plant, according to Stephane Dujarric, spokesman of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Dujariic responded by saying that the UN Secretariat does not have the authority to block any actions of the IAEA and on the contrary, supports an IAEA mission to the power plant. Russia seized control of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the town of Enerhodar in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine. 

