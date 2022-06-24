Ukrainian police officer killed as Russian occupiers violate ceasefire agreement to evacuate civilians from Kyiv Oblast, the police reports. Senior sergeant Oleksiy Ponomarenko was killed on March 9, as Russian troops have again violated a ceasefire agreement attacking police and civilians during the evacuation from the town of Demydiv in Kyiv Oblast. One more police officer and a civilian were severely wounded and hospitalized. Overall 100 civilians have been evacuated already.