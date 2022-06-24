Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkrainian police officer killed as Russian occupiers violate ceasefire agreement to evacuate civilians from Kyiv Oblast, the police reports.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 9, 2022 2:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian police officer killed as Russian occupiers violate ceasefire agreement to evacuate civilians from Kyiv Oblast, the police reports. Senior sergeant Oleksiy Ponomarenko was killed on March 9, as Russian troops have again violated a ceasefire agreement attacking police and civilians during the evacuation from the town of Demydiv in Kyiv Oblast. One more police officer and a civilian were severely wounded and hospitalized. Overall 100 civilians have been evacuated already.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok