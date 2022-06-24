Ukrainian MP accused of treason to be expelled from parliament, party.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 8, 2022 8:35 pm
Oleksiy Kovalyov, a lawmaker with President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, went to the occupied Kherson Oblast and publicly supported the Russian occupation. The State Bureau of Investigation has opened criminal proceedings against the lawmaker. “He betrayed the Ukrainian people, betrayed his voters, betrayed Ukraine,” said Yulia Paliychuk, spokesperson of the party.