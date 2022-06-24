Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian MP accused of treason to be expelled from parliament, party.

June 8, 2022 8:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksiy Kovalyov, a lawmaker with President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, went to the occupied Kherson Oblast and publicly supported the Russian occupation. The State Bureau of Investigation has opened criminal proceedings against the lawmaker. “He betrayed the Ukrainian people, betrayed his voters, betrayed Ukraine,” said Yulia Paliychuk, spokesperson of the party.

