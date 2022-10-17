Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Ukrainian intelligence: Russia began covert mobilization back in May

October 5, 2022 3:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia has been conducting covert mobilization since May, when its forces had failed to achieve the tasks set for the invasion, including capturing Kyiv, according to Vadym Skibitsky, a deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin didn't publicly announce mobilization against Ukraine until Sept. 21.

As of Oct. 4, the country has conscripted 200,000 personnel, Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti reported, citing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Ukraine's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that over 2,000 Russian soldiers have called them to surrender in the past few weeks.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok