Ukrainian intelligence: Russia began covert mobilization back in May

Russia has been conducting covert mobilization since May, when its forces had failed to achieve the tasks set for the invasion, including capturing Kyiv, according to Vadym Skibitsky, a deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin didn't publicly announce mobilization against Ukraine until Sept. 21.

As of Oct. 4, the country has conscripted 200,000 personnel, Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti reported, citing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Ukraine's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that over 2,000 Russian soldiers have called them to surrender in the past few weeks.