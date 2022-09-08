Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 8, 2022 1:27 pm
The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported that it destroyed five Russian howitzers, two tanks, an artillery system, two multiple launch rocket systems, and a radar station on Sept. 7.

