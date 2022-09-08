Ukraine’s navy destroys Russian equipment in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 1:27 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported that it destroyed five Russian howitzers, two tanks, an artillery system, two multiple launch rocket systems, and a radar station on Sept. 7.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.