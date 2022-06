These are the indicative estimates of Russia's losses as of March 15, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9 a.m. on March 15, Ukraine’s military have also destroyed 1,279 armored personnel carriers, 640 vehicles, 404 tanks, 150 artillery systems, 60 fuel tanks, 64 multiple launch rocket systems, 95 helicopters, 81 aircraft, 36 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 3 boats.