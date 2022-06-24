Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine's General Staff: More than 80% of Russian troops in some units refuse to fight.

April 8, 2022 8:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Commanders reportedly refuse to accept applications for the dismissal of military personnel until the end of the war, even from those whose contracts have already expired.

In the occupied territories, the Russian military continue to violate international humanitarian law, including looting, car theft, and illegal detaining of Ukrainian citizens.

