by The Kyiv Independent news desk

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of April 5, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops have also lost 676 tanks, 1,858 armored fighting vehicles, 332 artillery pieces, 107 multiple rocket launchers, 55 surface-to-air missiles, 150 jets, 134 helicopters, 7 ships, 76 fuel tanks, 94 drones, and 4 ballistic missile systems, the General Staff said on April 5.