Ukraine to set up coordination headquarters for de-occupied territories.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 7, 2022 11:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said that Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk would head the newly-created government entity that will specialize in reintegrating territories liberated by Ukrainian troops.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.