Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, September 7, 2022

externalUkraine to set up coordination headquarters for de-occupied territories.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 7, 2022 11:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said that Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk would head the newly-created government entity that will specialize in reintegrating territories liberated by Ukrainian troops. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok