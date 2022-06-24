Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkraine to resume professional football competitions in August.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 5, 2022 4:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The President of Ukraine’s Football Federation Andriy Pavelko told the Associated Press that he was in talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about it. “We spoke about how football has a very big power to help people think about the future…In Ukraine we will play on every level. So the Premier League, and the first and second professional divisions, and women’s championship,” Pavelko told AP.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok