Ukraine to resume professional football competitions in August.
June 5, 2022 4:42 pm
The President of Ukraine’s Football Federation Andriy Pavelko told the Associated Press that he was in talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about it. “We spoke about how football has a very big power to help people think about the future…In Ukraine we will play on every level. So the Premier League, and the first and second professional divisions, and women’s championship,” Pavelko told AP.