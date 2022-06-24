Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 4, 2022 2:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine will ask the international community to impose sanctions on all individuals that promote or are complicit in Russia’s war against Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reportedly told Hromadske media outlet. The list includes the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, who was excluded from the EU’s sixth package of sanctions on June 2 at Hungary's request.

