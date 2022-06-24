Ukraine launches website for public to report assets of those involved in Russia's war crimes.
March 31, 2022 5:08 pm
The Prosecutor General's Office, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the Foreign Ministry are among the members of the new web portal for whistleblowers. The Task Force works with other countries, including the U.S. and the EU, to exchange information on the assets of those involved in war crimes, as well as impose sanctions and to ensure that individuals and legal entities are held responsible for violation of sanctions.