This item is part of our running news digest

June 14, 2022 12:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian investigators exhumed seven bodies from makeshift graves in a forest near Kyiv on June 13. Police say they were civilians who had been killed by Russian forces during their occupation of the area. The bodies were found near Myrotske village in Buchansky district, some 30 kilometers west from Kyiv. "This is another sadistic crime of the Russian army in the Kyiv region," Kyiv Oblast police chief, Andrii Niebytov, said on Facebook.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
