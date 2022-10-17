Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine calls for UN Security Council emergency meeting over Russia’s sham referendums

September 25, 2022 12:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Sept. 24 that Ukraine “has requested an urgent meeting” of the UN Security Council over Russia’s sham referendums in the occupied parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

“Russia must be held accountable for its further attempts to change Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders in a violation of the UN Charter,” Nikolenko said.

The illegal voting on joining Russia started in these four regions on Sept. 23 and will run through Sept. 27.

Earlier on Sept. 24, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing an unnamed source in the Russian parliament, that Moscow may "annex" Ukraine's partially occupied oblasts on Sept. 30, following sham referendums there.

