KI Insights

Inside the US–Ukraine–Russia talks: Exclusive KI Insights Q&A

2 min read
Avatar
by KI Insights
Amid extraordinary developments in US–Ukraine–Russia negotiations, KI Insights is hosting a closed-door online Q&A session.

You’ll gain a sharper picture of the peace talks ahead, including the agendas each of the sides will bring, the dynamics to watch and frank answers to your toughest questions.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a short, real-time analysis and candid Q&A session.

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 16:00 Kyiv time (15:00 in Brussels, 14:00 in London,  9:00 in Washington D.C.) Expected duration – 45 minutes.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

This event is for subscribers only. Please note that KI Insights subscription is different from Kyiv Independent membership.

While this event is exclusive to KI Insights subscribers, we are sharing the announcement publicly — because staying informed is essential in these uncertain times.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing access details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality — thank you for your understanding.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar

  • For Google Calendar, click here.
  • For Outlook Calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected]

Avatar
