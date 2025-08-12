Ukrainian defense firm Frontline integrates grenade launcher with Estonian robotic platform

Ukrainian defense company Frontline partnered with Estonian manufacturer Milrem Robotics to integrate weapon systems with unmanned ground vehicles, conducting successful test firings of equipment in Ukraine, Frontline announced on Aug. 12.

The partnership reflects growing cooperation between Ukrainian and European defense manufacturers, with Ukrainian firms providing battlefield experience and Western companies contributing advanced technology development.

The integration involves Frontline's Burya 40 mm (1.6 inches) automatic grenade launcher turret mounted on Milrem's THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle platform.

Live-fire tests in Ukraine demonstrated the system's effectiveness at distances exceeding 1,100 meters (3,608 feet) while keeping operators at a safe distance, Frontline announced in a press release.

The tests took place under combat conditions as part of a training program. The combined system showed stable operation and accurate target engagement during trials, with further testing in the coming weeks intended to evaluate performance across different scenarios.

"This successful demonstration verifies the reliability and accuracy of the BURIA-THeMIS integration," said Paul Clayton, Director of Industrial Partnerships at Milrem Robotics.

Ukrainian defense company Frontline and Estonian manufacturer Milrem Robotics conduct live-fire tests of their integrated weapon system with unmanned ground vehicles. (Frontline's press office)

THeMIS was the first unmanned ground vehicle deployed by Ukrainian Armed Forces for combat operations during Russia-Ukraine war, while the Burya turret has been in service since January 2025 and is currently in mass production, according to Frontline's press service.

The recently developed setup allows remote operation while keeping operators away from danger, according to Frontline's CEO Yevhen Tretiak.

"This is a vivid example of Ukrainian innovation combined with European engineering," he said.

To boost battlefield-driven solutions, Ukraine and the EU launched military innovation partnership BraveTech EU in July 2024, pledging to mutually allocate $117 million for battlefield-driven solutions.

In July 2024, a 10% stake in Frontline was acquired by German defense technology company Quantum Systems, with an option to increase its ownership to 25% over the next 12 months.