Russian media: Moscow may 'annex' 4 Ukrainian regions on Sept. 30

September 24, 2022 10:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian media: Moscow may 'annex' 4 Ukrainian regions on Sept. 30People cast their votes in illegal referendums on joining Russia at a hospital in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing an unnamed source in the Russian parliament, that Moscow may "annex" Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on Sept. 30, following sham referendums in these regions.

The illegal voting on joining Russia started in these four regions on Sept. 23 and will run through Sept. 27. 

Russian media Verstka earlier reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on Sept. 30. According to Verstka, Russia is considering imposing martial law “if Ukraine continues to attack" the occupied territories that Russia plans to illegally annex after holding pseudo-referendums.

