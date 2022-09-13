Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine confirms liberation of Vovchansk on Russian border.

September 13, 2022 10:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine posted a video on the morning of Sept. 13 with the caption "Vovchansk is back home", showing Ukrainian troops removing Russian flags and signs from buildings in the city. Vovchansk was occupied on the first day of the full-scale invasion and is understood to have been vacated by Russian troops on Sept. 11.
