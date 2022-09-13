Ukraine confirms liberation of Vovchansk on Russian border.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 13, 2022 10:51 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine posted a video on the morning of Sept. 13 with the caption "Vovchansk is back home", showing Ukrainian troops removing Russian flags and signs from buildings in the city. Vovchansk was occupied on the first day of the full-scale invasion and is understood to have been vacated by Russian troops on Sept. 11.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.