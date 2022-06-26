The U.K. government said on June 26 that it’s ready to provide $525 million in guarantees for the World Bank lending to Ukraine. “The U.K. will continue to back Ukraine every step of the way because we know that their security is our security, and their freedom is our freedom,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The lending will cover costs such as the salaries in the public sector and the running of schools and hospitals, the statement said.