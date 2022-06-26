Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, June 26, 2022

externalUK ready to be guarantor for $525 million loan to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

June 26, 2022 1:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. government said on June 26 that it’s ready to provide $525 million in guarantees for the World Bank lending to Ukraine. “The U.K. will continue to back Ukraine every step of the way because we know that their security is our security, and their freedom is our freedom,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The lending will cover costs such as the salaries in the public sector and the running of schools and hospitals, the statement said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok