UK ready to be guarantor for $525 million loan to Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
June 26, 2022 1:44 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.K. government said on June 26 that it’s ready to provide $525 million in guarantees for the World Bank lending to Ukraine. “The U.K. will continue to back Ukraine every step of the way because we know that their security is our security, and their freedom is our freedom,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The lending will cover costs such as the salaries in the public sector and the running of schools and hospitals, the statement said.