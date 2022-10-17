UK to supply air defence missiles to Ukraine

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the U.K. will deliver AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine.

“Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation. So today I have authorized the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine,” Wallace said, the Guardian reports.

“These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense alongside the U.S. NASAMS,” he added.