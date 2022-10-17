Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

UK intelligence: Ukraine may now strike key Svatove-Kreminna road

October 5, 2022 10:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to make progress in offensive operations along both the northeastern and southern fronts, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Ukraine has consolidated a substantial area of the territory east of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian formations have advanced up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) beyond the river into Russia's defensive zone and towards the strategic supply town of Svatove, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported. 

“It is highly likely that Ukraine can now strike the key Svatove-Kreminna road with most of its artillery systems, further straining Russia’s ability to resupply its units in the east,” the ministry said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok