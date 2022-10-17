UK intelligence: Ukraine may now strike key Svatove-Kreminna road

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to make progress in offensive operations along both the northeastern and southern fronts, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Ukraine has consolidated a substantial area of the territory east of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian formations have advanced up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) beyond the river into Russia's defensive zone and towards the strategic supply town of Svatove, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported.

“It is highly likely that Ukraine can now strike the key Svatove-Kreminna road with most of its artillery systems, further straining Russia’s ability to resupply its units in the east,” the ministry said.