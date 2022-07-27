UK intelligence: Russia's Wagner Group lowers recruitment standards, incurs heavy casualties.
July 18, 2022 12:18 pm
According to the latest U.K. Defense Ministry intelligence update, Russian mercenary group Wagner is hiring convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals, potentially impacting its effectiveness and value as a prop to the regular Russian forces. The group has “almost certainly” played a central role in capturing the cities of Popasna and Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, the ministry said.