July 18, 2022 12:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest U.K. Defense Ministry intelligence update, Russian mercenary group Wagner is hiring convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals, potentially impacting its effectiveness and value as a prop to the regular Russian forces. The group has “almost certainly” played a central role in capturing the cities of Popasna and Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, the ministry said. 

