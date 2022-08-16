The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 16 that surface vessels of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet continue to pursue an “extremely defensive posture,” with patrols generally limited to waters within sight of the Crimean coast, which contrasts with typical for this time of year “heightened Russian naval activity in other seas.”

According to the ministry, the current “limited effectiveness” of the Black Sea Fleet undermines Russia’s overall invasion strategy, “in part because the amphibious threat to Odesa has now been largely neutralized.” “This means Ukraine can divert resources to press Russian ground forces elsewhere,” the ministry said.