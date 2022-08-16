Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 16, 2022

externalUK intelligence: Russia’s Black Sea Fleet struggles to ‘exercise effective sea control’

This item is part of our running news digest

August 16, 2022 10:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 16 that surface vessels of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet continue to pursue an “extremely defensive posture,” with patrols generally limited to waters within sight of the Crimean coast, which contrasts with typical for this time of year “heightened Russian naval activity in other seas.” 

According to the ministry, the current “limited effectiveness” of the Black Sea Fleet undermines Russia’s overall invasion strategy, “in part because the amphibious threat to Odesa has now been largely neutralized.” “This means Ukraine can divert resources to press Russian ground forces elsewhere,” the ministry said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok