externalUK intelligence: Russia tries to legitimize its occupation of Ukraine's Kherson Oblast.

July 3, 2022 2:04 pm
Russia's proxies have said they would hold a referendum on annexing Kherson Oblast to Russia by autumn. The U.K. Defense Ministry said on July 3 that finding a pseudo-constitutional solution for the occupation is a "priority policy objective" for the Kremlin. Russia will likely be prepared to rig the vote in order to show an acceptable result, the ministry said.  

