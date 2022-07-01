UK Intelligence: Russia likely withdrew from Snake Island due to garrison's isolation, vulnerability to Ukrainian strikes
July 1, 2022 9:56 am
According to a recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Ukraine's military conducted attacks against Russia's garrison on the Snake Island in the past few weeks using missile and drone strikes. Ukraine also used anti-ship missiles to interdict Russian vessels attempting to resupply the garrison.