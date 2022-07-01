Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 1, 2022 9:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to a recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Ukraine's military conducted attacks against Russia's garrison on the Snake Island in the past few weeks using missile and drone strikes. Ukraine also used anti-ship missiles to interdict Russian vessels attempting to resupply the garrison. 

