UK intelligence: Russia has made no major gains in the last 24 hours.
April 23, 2022 10:56 am
According to the latest British Defense Ministry intelligence update, Ukrainian forces' counter-attacks continue to hinder Russian occupiers' efforts. Despite Russia's claimed conquest of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues there, disrupting Russia’s attempts to capture the city and slowing the occupiers’ advance in Donbas. Russian air and maritime forces also haven’t established control in “either domain owing to the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air and sea defense,” the ministry said.