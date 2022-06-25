UK intelligence: Mariupol at risk of major cholera outbreak
June 10, 2022 9:37 am
According to the latest U.K. Defense Ministry intelligence update, isolated cases of cholera have been reported in Mariupol since May, where medical services are likely “already near collapse" and Russia struggles to provide basic public services to the population. The ministry also reported that Russia is again in control of most of Sievierodonetsk, but that its forces have made little progress in attempts to encircle the wider area.