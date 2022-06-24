Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: Ukrainian counteroffensive in Sievierodonetsk likely blunting operational momentum of Russian forces

June 5, 2022 10:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update that Russian forces committed in the highly-contested city in Luhansk Oblast include personnel mobilized from the reserve of Russia's proxies in the region who are poorly equiped and trained, as well as lack heavy equipment, in comparison to the regular Russian units. The use of proxy infantry for urban warfare is an approach likely aimed at limiting the casulties suffered by regular Russian forces, according to the report.

