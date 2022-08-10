U.S. to fund $89 million demining project in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 10, 2022 1:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.S. State Department said that it would fund the deployment of about 100 demining teams and support a large-scale train and equip project to strengthen Ukraine's demining capacity. “Landmines, unexploded ordnance, and other hazards block farmland, delay reconstruction, keep people from returning, and kill and maim innocent Ukrainians,” U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.