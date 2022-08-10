Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 10, 2022

externalU.S. to fund $89 million demining project in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 10, 2022 1:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. State Department said that it would fund the deployment of about 100 demining teams and support a large-scale train and equip project to strengthen Ukraine's demining capacity. “Landmines, unexploded ordnance, and other hazards block farmland, delay reconstruction, keep people from returning, and kill and maim innocent Ukrainians,” U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok